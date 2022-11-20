Child health institute to start working in one year: minister

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra has pledged to make the Khyber Institute of Child Health operationalise in one year despite non-allocation of the funds promised by the federal government.

“We have to improve immunisation, reduce malnourishment in children and ensure their development,” the minister told a ceremony held to mark the World Children’s Day.

Jhagra, who also holds the portfolio of finance ministry, said that the Centre wasn’t willing to release the desired funds for the project but vowed to complete it by June 2023.

The event was organised by the Pakistan Pediatrics Association (PPA) and Unicef at the Khyber Institute of Child Health, Hayatabad Township on Saturday.

It was addressed by senior medics, who expressed concern over non-completion of the project despite its approval by the federal government in 2008. The health minister said the government was in pursuit of strategies to put brakes on population growth, reduce infant and child mortality rate and instances of stunting to ensure growth of our children.

“We have operationalised Peshawar Institute of Cardiology, which remained in limbo for 15 years and now it has now become the state-of-art institute,” he said.

Under the PTI’s flagship Sehat Card Plus (SCP) programme, our government is giving treatment worth Rs1 m to per family, he said.

Earlier, Prof Abdul Hameed, pioneer of KICH, said that governance of a government can be judged from the rights of children in any country of the world.

“If the situation with regard to children’s rights is satisfactory, the governance is good but denial of rights to kids shows bad governance,” he said. Children have the right to survival, development, protection and participation but 90% of kids in Pakistan die before reaching five years while 75% pass away within one year of their birth, he said.

Prof Hameed, a former head of Child Health Department Khyber Medical College, said that 50% children faced malnourishment and less than 40% were not fully immunised, which were exposed to a host of ailments that impacted their learning capabilities.

“The political situation in the country has put the completion of KICH at risk, due to which the 17m children of the province will suffer,” he said.

The institute will act as an umbrella for child health in the province and a data bank will be established that could be utilised with regard to policy formulation and research about child health, he said.

Unicef’s Dr Inamullah Khan said that marking this day was meant to remind people about the rights of the children. “Neonatal mortality, less immunisation and malnutrition should be given attention,” he said.

Prof Inayatur Rehman, project director KICH, said that except Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, other provinces had full-fledged Children Hospitals but there is no such facility in KP.

“We are holding training, teaching and research activities. Presently, 350 students are getting training in different disciplines aiming to improve child health scenarios,” he said.

Lack of funds had enhanced the cost of the project and the government was requested to make proper allocation of funds to ensure its completion without further delay, he said.

Senior pediatrician Prof Ashfaq Ahmed Khan said that promoting children’s rights ensured a better future for any country.

Special secretary health Abidullah Kakakhel, PPA’s president Prof Muhammad Hussain, general secretary Dr Gohar Amin and focal person for immunisation Prof Sabir Khan were also present on the occasion.