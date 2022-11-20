Kidnapped girl recovered, six arrested

BARA: The police here on Saturday claimed to have recovered a five-year-old girl and arrested six kidnappers in a raid.

Shamshad Afridi, Station House Officer (SHO) of Bara Police Station, told reporters that the police had busted the gang that was involved in kidnapping children and committing

other heinous crimes for several years.

He added the gang members included four women and two men belonging to the same family. He said the gang members belonged to Punjab but were living Atta Muhammad Garhi in Peshawar.

The official maintained that the gangsters were trying to kidnap a girl, but she cried for help, alerting the local people, who informed the police.

He added that the police first arrested two kidnappers, including a woman, in the Sipah area in Bara. He said the accused told the police about their accomplices, who were also held afterwards. The SHO said the gang had also abducted a child from Pakha Ghulam village in Peshawar.