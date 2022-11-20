CCPO says key terrorist groups busted in recent months

PESHAWAR: The capital city police officer (CCPO) on Saturday said that law and order had improved after the police busted terrorist groups besides working out high-profile cases of different crimes.

An official said that terrorist organisations were active in Peshawar in the early month of the current year while the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan and various others were reorganising on the outskirts of the provincial capital.

Apart from suicide attack on imambargah, Sikhs, a priest, a scholar and police officers were targeted by the terrorists.

“Two gangs of international terrorist organizations were neutralised while terrorist attempts on Kohati Church, Hayatabad imambargah, other members of Sikh community, Muharram procession and attacks on cops were foiled by the police in actions against terrorists in recent months,” CCPO Muhammad Ijaz Khan told reporters. He said suicide jackets and other explosives along with jihadi literature has been recovered in actions against terrorists.

“The terrorist groups involved in grenade attacks on office of SP Saddar and DSP Badaber, police station Badaber as well as a number of police posts have been neutralised. The guns and other material used in attacks matched with the empties recovered from the site of occurrence of these incidents,” said the CCPO.

He added two key members of the gang involved in murder of station house officer Shahpur and other officers were gunned down in Peshawar. The official said, the killer involved in murder of inspector Sahar Gul was identified and gunned down in encounter.

“A group of terrorists operating from Jamrud and Sakhi Pul area who targeted the industrial estate with missiles and attacked police station Regi Model Town with automatic weapons was identified. The commander of the group Liaqat was gunned down by SSG in Jamrud and his deputy was killed by the police last week,” Ijaz Khan added.

He continued that a gang of terrorists that sneaked into Matani area under the command of Abdur Rahim and martyred two policemen was busted. He said two of key members of the group were killed while he managed to escape in injured condition.

“A group of criminals and terrorists involved in looting people and extorting money on main Kohat Road was busted and its three members were killed in an encounter last month,” said the CCPO.

He said the cops in the provincial capital also worked out the murder of minor girls and arrested the serial killer. Besides, dozens of gangs of street criminals involved in snatching, lifting, robberies and other crimes were busted and many of its members arrested.

He said the police started live location monitoring of SHOs, mobiles and riders/Ababeel squad.

“For the first time, we encouraged the registration of the cases to assess the true picture of crime to make SHO accountable, deter criminals from that area, ensure prosecution after their arrests, compile their records and to provide relief to the victims,” stated the CCPO when asked about increasing crime.

He said the SHOs had been directed to register each and every case instead of hiding the facts and avoiding registration of the FIRs.