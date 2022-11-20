People are talking about

-- reports from Sindh that paint a pretty bleak picture of how the forts, tombs and heritage sites, which symbolize the glorious past of the region, are in danger of crumbling from damage due to flooding and the fact that water is still standing in places and eroding their foundations. People say there is not a single place in Sindh where heritage remains intact and instead of the provincial Culture Department organising musical programmes, funds should be used to save these treasure sites.

-- how Team Pakistan started off with consecutive losses at the recent T20 World Cup then staged an amazing comeback and though it lost the final it has won hearts for its valiant effort, especially in the final in which the team fought like true warriors in defending a rather low score. People say congratulations to the English team are well deserved but these take nothing away from the love cricket crazy fans have for the national team.

-- the admission process in some higher education institutions where students have to submit the admission fee and produce a confirmation voucher before the verification of relevant documents. People say this is illogical, so why cannot the universities verify the documents first and then ask for fees from the selected candidates because most institutions have a tedious process of reclaiming the fee as it takes months and a number of visits to the department concerned in order to have the refund process completed.

-- the report that the game of squash in Pakistan is ‘dying a slow death’ and how it has come as a shock for those who love the game, especially the fact that once upon a time we had world champions who brought many laurels to the country and made us proud. People say the news is even more depressing because those who sponsored the game or played it, appear to have lost interest, so chances of revival are not so good.

-- the news that leopards have been seen in Saidpur village and caused a panic among the villagers, a situation that has been created by the illegal expansion of the village into their habitat. People say the leopard is a shy animal unlike other big cats and would not attack a human being but will look for food if it is hungry and even venture into areas it would not normally go, so awareness and strict measures to curb expansion are needed.

-- the Pakistani student who set a Guinness World record by memorizing a thirty digit number in just four seconds and dethroned another student from across the border, a country with which our cricket rivalry is well known. People say these small nuggets of heart-warming news are really welcome these days when political strife and uncertainty are rampant and polarizing our society, so three cheers for those who make this happen but are ignored by the mainstream media.

-- the sad fact that even movies are made a controversial issue between the federal and provincial governments making it a guessing game as to what is going on when there are more important problems to be solved. People say take the case of an internal award winning film which was banned, reviewed again at the request of the Prime Minister and given permission for screening after cutting some scenes, then the very next day it was banned in the Punjab. – I.H.