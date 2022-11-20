Two suspects held during search operation

Islamabad : The Islamabad police conducted a search and combing operation in the jurisdiction of Bhara Kahu police station, the police spokesman said.
Search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of Bhara Kahu by local police and CTD teams under the supervision of SP Traffic.
During the search operation 20 houses and 37 suspects, 26 motorcycles, and 10 vehicles were checked while two suspects were shifted to the police station for verification.
Islamabad : Police ‘Khidmat Markaz’ of Islamabad capital police have facilitated citizens with different services...
-- reports from Sindh that paint a pretty bleak picture of how the forts, tombs and heritage sites, which symbolize...
Islamabad : Islamabad Capital police on Saturday said that fatal and non-fatal road accidents have declined in...
Islamabad : 16 million people in Pakistan don’t have access to any form of sanitation services. The facts related to...
Islamabad : All is set to kick off a two-week-long 12th edition of the Pakistan Mountain Festival with a live painting...
Local Bodies Elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir are going to be held after the gap of 31 years on November 27. The...
Comments