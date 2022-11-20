NLC stall gets overwhelming response at IDEAS

Islamabad : The stall set up by National Logistics Cell (NLC) at the 11the edition of International Defence Exhibition & Seminar (IDEAS) received an overwhelming response form national and international delegates, exhibitors and other visitors, says a press release issued here.

The stall remained the centre of attraction at the Army Pavilion due to its holographic displays, scaled models of their operations and courteous engagement with visitors and public at large.

NLC was the single largest logistics organisation to participate in the four-day event. The management of the organisation showcased its diverse portfolio ranging from transportation to engineering, dry ports, border terminals and provision of technical education youth.

Extensive B2B meetings were held with delegations and corporate heads of leading national and international organisation belonging to Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Italy, Kenya, Sudan, Bahrain, UK visited NLC stall.

Major General Farrukh Shehzad Rao, DG NLC, briefed the visiting dignitaries about the services being offered by the NLC. They appreciated the business offerings of NLC and expressed their willingness to work out modalities for meaningful engagement in future.

A large number of local businessmen and exporters also visited NLC stall. They were appraised about the end-to-end logistics solutions being provided by NLC.