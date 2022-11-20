Gang of burglars busted in capital

Islamabad : Robbery and Dacoity Unit (RDU) of Islamabad has arrested two members of a house burglar gang involved in burglary incidents and recovered gold ornaments worth Rs1.19 million from their possession, the police spokesman said.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Waseem and Muhammad Adnan. A case has been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

Senior police officers appreciated the performance of the police team and added that it is the prime responsibility of police to provide relief to the citizens and every possible effort would be made to ensure it.