Pakistan Property Expo to be held on Dec 16

Islamabad : Second Pakistan Property Exhibition to begin on December 16, at the Pakistan-China Friendship Centre here, said the organiser Chairman Khurshid Barlas of Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry (PAEI), says a press release.

Pakistan International Property Exhibition and Convention in collaboration with Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry and Jang Media Group, which was to be held from November 18 to 20 was postponed.

After mutual consultation with all the stakeholders taking into account the political situation in a meeting, the second Pakistan International Property Exhibition will now be held at the Pakistan-China Friendship Centre from December 16 to 18 after a unanimous decision.

A large number of various business community associated with bank projects and tourism industry including prominent builders, developers, allied construction industry across the country will participate in the three-day exhibition.