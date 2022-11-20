277 suspects arrested in last four months

Islamabad: Kohsar police teams have arrested 277 outlaws during the last four months involved in a series of criminal activities, police said.

Kohsar police teams also recovered looted items worth Rs25.375 million including gold ornaments, mobile phones, vehicles, motorcycles, drugs, liquor and weapons from their possession. While sharing the performance of Kohsar police for the last four months, SP City said that the Kohsar police teams conducted a massive crackdown against the criminal elements and succeeded in apprehending 277 criminals. Police teams also recovered gold ornaments, vehicles, motorbikes, mobile phones, hashish, heroin, ice, 13 pistols, with ammunition from their possession.

Investigations on 223 cases were also completed and their challan were submitted in relevant courts while 41 criminal gangs were also busted.

The Secretariat police station have arrested two impersonators and impounded a vehicle used by them, police said.

The police arrested five outlaws including a wanted member of dacoit’s gang and recovered snatched cash, alcohol brewing and weapons with ammunition from their possession, the police said.

Noon police team arrested an accused and recovered snatched cash and one dagger from his possession. Similarly, Karachi Company police arrested an accused and recovered 25 litre alcohol and brewing items from his possession.

Likewise, Shahzad Town police arrested an accused and recovered a 30 bore pistol from his possession. Secretariat police arrested an accused and recovered a 30 bore pistol from his possession.