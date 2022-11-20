Overhead bridges for bikes needed at Srinagar Highway

Islamabad: The motorists have demanded of the civic agency to construct overhead bridges for motorbikes to avoid road accidents on Srinagar Highway.

According to the details, the motorcyclists often make short cuts by cutting road barriers to cross road, which causes accidents on this highly busy road.

Though the traffic wardens monitor the situation at Srinagar Highway, it is not possible to keep constant eye on those motorcyclists who ignore directives issued by the local authorities.

A report from the department of sociology of Quaid-e-Azam University stated out of the total accidents on Srinagar Highway in 2021, 57% of accidents were fatal, while 43% were non-fatal. In 2022, the percentage flipped to 43% fatal and 57% non-fatal accidents, however, the severity of injuries was higher.

On the other hand, the motorcyclists drew attention towards end of U-turn near 7th avenue after construction of overhead bridge for traffic coming from Peshawar Morr and Zero Point.

They urged the civic agency to open this U-turn as they have to go towards Sports Complex to take a turn that causes wastage of fuel and time.

The motorcyclists have become a matter of grave concern for the motorists on Srinagar Highway as many of them violate traffic rules to make shortcuts. This illegal trend has already caused number of accidents on this road in last few months.

Ishtiaq Ahmad, a motorist, said “If bike riders will have option of overhead bridges then they will certainly avoid violating traffic rules for shortcuts.”

“I usually see bike riders making them vulnerable to fast moving vehicles by illegally crossing road. It is due to this fact that road accidents at Srinagar Highway is a common scene,” he said.