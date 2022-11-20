CTD arrests seven suspected criminals

LAHORE : The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab arrested seven suspected criminals belonging to different defunct organisations across the province.
The arrested suspects included Zahid Khan of TTP, Abdullah Khan of TTP/LeJ, M Nauman of TTP, M Akram, M Siddiq Khan, M Ahsan and M Shoaib of TTP. The spokesperson for the department said here on Saturday that the CTD Punjab conducted 27 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) and detained and interrogated 29 suspects. The department registered five cases against the accused with the recovery of 810-gm explosives, safety fuse wire 19 feet, six detonators, Rs65,290 in cash, a pistol, bullets, a carbon paper, and proscribed literature, the spokesperson added. During the current week, the CTD also conducted 461 operations with the coordination of local police, checked 21,436 persons, arrested 55 suspects and registered 50 cases.
