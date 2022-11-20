Timely completion of Mother & Child Block ordered

LAHORE : The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Department Secretary Punjab Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi paid a detailed visit to the under-construction Mother and Child Block at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Saturday.

On this occasion, Special Secretary Health SH&ME Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Agha Nabil, Deputy Secretary Abu Bakar, Section Officer Jawad Pirzada, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, MS Gangaram Hospital Dr Athar and other officers were present. The Secretary visited the Emergency, Operation Theater and other departments of the Mother and Child block. He said that work is going on rapidly on Mother and Child Block in Sir Gangaram Hospital. The emergency of Mother and Child Block will be opened to the public soon. He said that the officers concerned have been directed to complete this state-of-the-art Mother and Child Block at Sir Gangaram Hospital as soon as possible. The Secretary said that the ongoing progress of all Mother and Child Hospitals in Punjab is being reviewed. Mother and Child Hospitals in Punjab will help to save the precious lives of thousands of mothers and children. We are trying to complete all Mother and Child Hospitals in Punjab on time. Meanwhile, Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi also reviewed the steps taken to provide more facilities to the people of Punjab through Sehat Sahulat Card, in a meeting held here at Punjab Health Initiative Management Company (PHIMC). The Chief Planning Officer (CPO) SH&ME Abdul Haq Bhatti, PHIMC CEO Dr Ali Razzaq, Khurram Lodhi and other officers participated in the meeting.

The Secretary expressed his opinion and said that PHIMC is playing an important role in providing better health facilities to the people of the province through the Sehat Sahulat Card.

According to the statistics, so far more than 2.723 million people in Punjab have received free treatment facilities worth more than Rs60.15 billion through Sehat Sahulat Card.

A total of 798 health facilities including 182 government and 616 private hospitals have been empanelled to provide free treatment facilities to the people of Punjab.

Under Sehat Sahulat Card programme, more than 597,000 free dialysis procedures have been performed upon patients in Punjab; more than 61,400 people got free coronary angiography; more than 61,600 women got normal delivery service and more than 250,000 women availed services for cesarean operation; more than 40,000 people have undergone free hernia surgery; more than 42,600 people received chemotherapy; more than 31,200 people got angioplasty; and more than 200,000 people have undergone free eye surgery in Punjab.