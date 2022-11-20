Six sites identified for parking plazas

LAHORE : Commissioner Ali Jan has assured the LCCI president that there would be no forced closure on the issue of smog and dengue while notice will be issues before taking any such action.
The commissioner was talking to LCCI President Kashif Anwar at the commissioner's office on Saturday. He the commissioner said that six sites have been identified for parking plazas. He said he believed in consultations, therefore, mechanism of joint meetings will be held. He assured his all out support to the chamber for economic wellbeing. The commissioner said he has directed all the departments concerned to have meetings with the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry to identify the challenges faced by the business community. He said the secretaries of all the provincial departments will soon have a meeting at LCCI and prepare their recommendations to be forwarded to the chief minister for implementation. He also agreed with LCCI President Kashif Anwar that all possible facilitation will be given to the industry which is the real job creator. He also shared his market visit plans with LCCI president. LCCI President Kashif Anwar said Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry will soon install a fire hydrant to promote this culture. He also highlighted the issues of parking plazas, traffic, smog and notices to the industry.
