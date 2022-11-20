LG elections in Feb: minister

LAHORE : Punjab Local Government Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid has announced that the local government elections will be held in February 2023.

He said this while addressing a meeting at Town Hall here on Saturday. The meeting was attended by CEO Ali Abbas Bukhari, Chief Engineer Amir But, Chief Regulation Officer Usman Badr and other officers.

He said the local government elections will be held under Local Government Act 2022. He said the PTI wanted to conduct these elections through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The minister said that the date of long march and the final stop will be decided by Imran Khan.

Mian Mahmood Rashid told PTI coordinators that gazette notification of Local Government Act 2022 was issued and before the elections new delimitations will be done. He said it seemed that for the past four years local government representatives were in the opposition. He directed the officers to extend full support to the local government representatives in developing works.