LG elections in Feb: minister

LAHORE : Punjab Local Government Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid has announced that the local government elections will be held in February 2023.
He said this while addressing a meeting at Town Hall here on Saturday. The meeting was attended by CEO Ali Abbas Bukhari, Chief Engineer Amir But, Chief Regulation Officer Usman Badr and other officers.
He said the local government elections will be held under Local Government Act 2022. He said the PTI wanted to conduct these elections through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).
The minister said that the date of long march and the final stop will be decided by Imran Khan.
Mian Mahmood Rashid told PTI coordinators that gazette notification of Local Government Act 2022 was issued and before the elections new delimitations will be done. He said it seemed that for the past four years local government representatives were in the opposition. He directed the officers to extend full support to the local government representatives in developing works.
LAHORE : The Counter-Terrorism Department Punjab arrested seven suspected criminals belonging to different defunct...
LAHORE : Noted scholars and Ulema have warned that change will never come through ballot or bullet, but by enforcing...
LAHORE : The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Secretary Punjab Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi paid a...
LAHORE: Qila Gujjar Singh police have registered a case against the cousin of a London-based woman for subjecting her...
LAHORE : Water and Sanitation Agency has directed its officers to intensify the campaign against defaulters till 100...
LAHORE : Commissioner Ali Jan has assured the LCCI president that there would be no forced closure on the issue of...
Comments