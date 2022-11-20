Sana case hearing adjourned

LAHORE : A special court (Control of Narcotics Substance) on Saturday adjourned the hearing of a drug recovery case against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan till November 26.

The minister did not attend the hearing, and sought a one-time exemption from personal appearance by filing an application through his counsel due to health reasons which was granted by the court. The counsel, Advocate Farhad Ali Shah, told the court the interior minister is in bad health due to heart related problems and cannot join the court proceedings.

The court allowed the application and adjourned the hearing. The ANF had arrested Rana Sana on July 1, 2019 and claimed to have recovered 15kg heroin from his vehicle. The FIR was lodged under section 9 (C) of Control of Narcotic Substances Act 1997. He was twice denied bail by the trial court and finally the Lahore High Court released him on Dec 24, 2019. Other suspects include Sibtain Haider, Usman Ahmad and Muhammad Akram.