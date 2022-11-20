Neuer pledges to wear ‘One Love’ armband at World Cup

DOHA: Germany captain Manuel Neuer said he was had “no fear” about possible repercussions from FIFA for his country’s human rights stances, while acknowledging the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Qatar World Cup.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday at the team’s training base in Al-Shamal, in northern Qatar, Neuer pledged to wear the controversial “One Love” rainbow armband during matches to promote diversity and inclusion.

“Firstly, I want to say that we all haven’t experienced something like this -- the whole tournament is an experiment,” Neuer said.

“But we have the complete backing of the (German Football Association), we have no fear.” The ‘One Love’ armband has become a flashpoint in the lead-up to the tournament, particularly after former Qatari footballer and current tournament ambassador Khalid Salman said he did not want children to see gay people at the World Cup and called homosexuality “damage in the mind”.

The captains of several European countries have pledged to wear the armband, including those of Germany, England, Belgium and Denmark.