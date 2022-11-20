Dier disappointed World Cup overshadowed by controversy

DOHA: England defender Eric Dier admits his experience of the World Cup has been tarnished by the controversy surrounding host nation Qatar.

With England’s opening game against Iran just two days away, Dier would usually have been quizzed about his team’s World Cup challenge when he faced the media on Saturday.

But instead the 28-year-old, playing in his second World Cup, was peppered with questions about the host of issues involving Qatar that have overshadowed the build-up to the tournament.

To his credit, the erudite Dier didn’t shirk the potential public relations minefield.

He tackled the deaths of migrant workers during World Cup construction projects, the late decision to ban alcohol from most areas of stadiums and the row over whether or not team captains will wear ‘OneLove’ rainbow armbands.

“It’s extremely difficult for us as players. We know these topics are going to be addressed,” Dier told reporters at England’s training camp in Doha.

“A lot of things have already happened, things that are very disappointing. They will always be on my mind.

“In the building of the stadiums for example. Obviously that’s a terrible situation.

“Of course it’s taken a lot away (from the tournament), because we are sitting here talking about it instead of the football. But we can’t hide from it. It’s here. It would be wrong to ignore it.”

On the decision by FIFA and Qatari officials to ban alcohol from stadiums, except in hospitality areas for high-paying spectators, Dier said: “Personally I’d like to think you can enjoy yourself without alcohol.

“It’s up to us on the pitch to provide the entertainment. That’s what is going to create the atmosphere in the stadiums.”

England captain Harry Kane is still set to wear a ‘OneLove’ armband against discrimination despite FIFA announcing plans for its own armband in a country where same-sex relationships are criminalised.