MQM-P, PSP accuse PTI of destabilising Pakistan with propaganda and conspiracy

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Deputy Convener Khawaja Izharul Hassan has pointed out that the country’s constitution grants the right to engage in politics to every party, but Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are destabilising the country through organised propaganda and conspiracy.

Hassan said his party strongly condemns the defamation campaign being led by the PTI leaders and workers against the country’s armed forces, media and judiciary.

“Imran came to power with the help of some quarters, but he took all the bandits on board with him,” said Hassan while addressing a press conference at his party’s Bahadurabad office.

He said Pakistan is a Langar Khana for the public, while the country is a Toshakhana for Imran. “The former prime minister used to say that he would strengthen the institutions so they could bring back the looted wealth of the country.”

However, Imran did not fulfil his promises and took several U-turns, while his economic stability was meant to steal watches and to criticise the institutions without any valid reason, added Hassan.

He said that first Imran criticised America and now he wants friendly ties with them. He lamented that the PTI chairman has gone mad in his desire to become the PM, defamed Pakistan throughout the world and destabilised the federation of Pakistan.

He also said that when his party was told about using the last card, they parted ways with Imran, adding that the PTI chief’s last card proved to be his last political move.

“First bureaucracy left him, then his political allies distanced themselves from him. The Election Commission of Pakistan, the judiciary, the media, the institutions — all of them were made controversial by Imran.”

Hassan said that an agreement related to the development and progress of Karachi and urban Sindh was not fulfilled by the PTI. “Imran is the most popular in India, not in Pakistan. Anti-Pakistani countries are happy with Imran’s policies.”

He appealed to the youth of Pakistan, especially the workers of his party, to protect the country’s constitution and stay away from Imran because his policies and statements are harming Pakistan.

MQM-P Deputy Convener and former city mayor Wasim Akhtar said on the occasion that the king of Saudi Arabia had gifted Imran a watch, but he sold it and embarrassed the whole nation across the globe.

“Now Imran wishes to be consulted in the appointment process of the army chief. The posting of the chief of the army staff will be based on merit only.”

‘Imran his own enemy’

Syed Mustafa Kamal has claimed that Imran Khan’s biggest enemy is Imran himself, because as the former prime minister he is telling the international media that his own country’s institutions, PM and interior minister want to eliminate him.

The Pak Sarzameen Party chairman also said Imran’s rhetoric has provided a golden opportunity to all the anti-Pakistan agencies across the world to get rid of him so that a civil war breaks out in the country. He also said that Imran’s remarks against the army have been damaging the country.

Kamal said that sad events like the Toshakhana episode have embarrassed the entire nation. He said every Pakistani feels like they themselves have stolen the watches. He pointed out that Pakistan’s debt had reached Rs31 trillion in 71 years, but in only four years Imran added Rs32 trillion to it, so today the country’s debt stands at Rs63 trillion.

The former Karachi mayor expressed these views during a press conference at the Pakistan House. PSP President Anis Qaimkhani and members of the party’s central executive committee and national council were also present on the occasion.

He reminded the PTI chief that a Muslim cannot lie, and accused him of lying all day long. He also reminded Imran that he had promised the nation that he would end corruption in 90 days after becoming the PM, but he did not.

Kamal also reminded him that he had promised to build five million houses and generate 10 million jobs, but he did neither. The PSP chief said the former PM had also vowed not to borrow from the IMF, but he did, and he had pledged to convert the PM House and the Chief Minister Houses into universities, but he did not.

Imran never tired of talking ill of the Pakistan Peoples Party leadership, but he had no problem taking votes from the party’s lawmakers to make the Senate chairman, he added.

He also said the PTI chief blamed the Muttahida Qaumi Movement for Zahra Shahid’s murder, but described the party’s members as sophisticated people when he needed their support to become PM.

He said that if Imran were to become the premier again tomorrow, he would not even mention the names of Arshad Sharif, Azam Swati or Shahbaz Gul, whose names he has been using for his politics day in and day out.

Kamal said the ex-PM has been talking about the miserable conditions of jails, forgetting that prisons are provincial subjects.