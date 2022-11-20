Terrorist carrying head money among two arrested

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Karachi Police on Saturday arrested two notorious criminals during separate raids in the city.

According to SIU chief SSP Arif Aslam Rao, Ameer Bukhsh was arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off in Mawach Goth on Hub River Road. The suspect was wanted by rural Sindh’s police in several cases of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping for ransom, police encounters, robberies, and terrorism and was living in Karachi with a different identity. As many as 26 cases were registered against him at police stations in Qambar Shadatkot and Larkana, and the Sindh government had announced Rs1 million as reward money for his arrest.

In another raid, the SIU police arrested a suspect, namely Gul Sharif alias Rasheed, during a raid in Orangi Town. The police seized one hand grenade from his possession. The suspect was among those Taliban who escaped during an attack by Taliban on the Bannu Central Jail in order to get their imprisoned Taliban operatives free in April 2012. He was imprisoned

in a kidnapping for ransom case. After his escape from the jail, he carried out terrorist and criminal activities in Rawalpindi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He had been residing in Karachi by changing his identity from the past five to six years.