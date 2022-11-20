Call for inclusive cities with opportunities for growth and well-being

The way cities respond to urban poor now would pave the way for the future generations to come. Cities that do not exclude, provide opportunities for growth and social and economic well-being.

People rush to the cities for better opportunities, but as cities grow, so do the challenges, including urban poverty, and access to housing and tenure security, services and infrastructure, and finances and technology.

Keeping these challenges in view, the NED University of Engineering & Technology (NEDUET) held its 6th International Conference on Urban and Regional Planning (CURP) at the City Campus on Friday, under the theme ‘Cities and the Poor’.

Giving an overview of CURP in her welcome address on day one, Department of Architecture & Planning Chairperson Dr Anila Naeem said: “The debates and discussions for technical sessions for this year’s conference are focused on the issues of the marginalised existence of the underprivileged masses struggling for sustenance on a daily basis.”

From basic amenities and infrastructure services to health care, education and housing, the challenges of survival of the poor in the cities are enhanced, and she expressed hope that the conference deliberations would provide useful leads to tackle the situation for the larger benefit of society.

Eight research papers were presented under the themes of ‘Social Inclusivity of Poor Communities’ and ‘Spatial Planning and Development Stance’, along with other reports.

The two-day event looked at the growing human settlements around the globe via the lens of domestic and international researchers, as well as technocrats, architects and planners.

They presented the cities as reservoirs of opportunities for economic well-being, human and social development, as well as places where the poor get abandoned, excluded and/or spatially marginalised.

Dr Josephine Baell, emeritus professor and distinguished research fellow, London School of Economics, reflected in her keynote address on the formal and informal workers in municipal solid waste management in the cities of Faisalabad and Karachi.

She also discussed her research ‘Rewarding Resilience or Trashing the Poor? Reimagining the Public in Urban Solid Waste Management in Pakistan’ conducted in the mid-1990s, and reviewed the progress made in the sector since then.

She talked about the micro-privatisations of primary collection services and waste recovery, and also expressed concerns about “donor-advocated privatisation of the waste economy”.

Responding to a question, Dr Baell said Faisalabad’s approach was gentler in terms of shifting to a “private system while also holding on to public sector employees”, while the shift to privatisation in Karachi’s case was more drastic. Her concerns included ensuring the rights of those working in the informal waste economy in the context of a donor agenda that advocated privatisation.

A report presented by Amal Hashim discussed the perceptions, needs and requirements of the poor of Karachi as articulated by themselves. How various groups of people defined poverty and why and if they considered themselves poor was also part of the discussion.

It pointed out that 62 per cent of Karachi’s residents live in informal settlements, lack quality transportation, as well as access to health and educational facilities.

A section of the report that dealt with the homeless population of Karachi, showed that some of the footpath-dwellers were living this way to avoid long commutes to their places of work.

This finding should help guide the city’s transportation planners, some of whom, such as the Sindh Infrastructure Development Co. Ltd., were also part of the conference.

NEDUET Pro-Vice Chancellor Muhammad Tufail said in his presiding remarks that urban planning, particularly of old cities like Karachi, is a complex issue, and an integrated approach should be adopted by combining the engineering aspects and the social aspects of the masses.

Architect and planner Kamil Khan Mumtaz, who presented a report on the Master Plan for Lahore Division 2050, provided a detailed rationale on how an attempt was made to incorporate the notions of betterment of humanity in the master plan through participatory planning.

He also expressed reservations about the current focus on growth, development and progress being driven by cities, which is destroying the poor and the environment by creating poverty and inequality.

Citing several reports, Mumtaz pointed to the pollution in the Ravi River, Lahore’s poor air quality, as well as soil contamination with heavy metals such as cadmium, lead, nickel and copper. The concentration of these metals was determined in the blood of various age groups of the population living in and around Lahore, he presented.

He likened economic growth with the growth of a cancer cell: “growth for the sake of growth”. Referring to COP27, the architect said the global powers should pay climate reparations to Pakistan.

This brought into focus not just the inequalities within the confined borders of cities and countries, but also the disparity between the consumption patterns of the global north versus the global south.

Researcher SMM Sanjunee from Sri Lanka presented via video link about the dumping of the urban poor of Colombo into high-rise buildings by the government after it recognised the value of the land they lived on.

The study called the high-rises “social silos”, which continued to impose the exclusion of the poor in receiving basic services such as health, education, etc.

Researchers from Bangladesh pointed out the spatial discriminations that were carried out against the urban poor in Dhaka, while those from India discussed the benefits of pro-market reforms in alleviating poverty.

A paper on cluster development in Sillanwali (Sargodha District) pointed out its benefits for developing small and medium businesses and how it could lead to poverty reduction.

During the concluding session of the conference, Prof Dr Noman Ahmad, dean architecture and management sciences at the NEDUET, spoke about Unesco’s Sustainable Urban Regions chair set at the university.

He briefed the conference attendees about the objectives of the chair, including dedication of research and projects of students across all disciplines to attain Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 11, which aims to make cities inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable by integrating with other SDGs.

“We intended to bring together professionals working in fields related to sustainable development and practices, and we intended to make the students and university researchers benefit from their experiences, the present conference being one small activity in that direction.”