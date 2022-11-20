Man sentenced to 14-year jail term for subjecting boy to sexual abuse

A district and sessions court has sentenced a man to 14-year-imprisonment for sexually abusing an 11-year-old boy in the Liaquatabad area.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (Central) Zabiha Khattak found Inayat guilty of sexually assaulting the victim within the jurisdiction of the Liaquatabad police station in October last year.

She ruled that the prosecution had successfully established the case beyond any shadow of doubt against the accused.

The judge remarked that currently, the crime of sexual abuse was on peak in society causing unrest and fear in all segments, particularly the minors. “This type of crime should be dealt with an iron fist.” Apart from the 14-year jail term, she said the convict would have to pay a fine of Rs10,000 and if failed to do so, he would undergo an additional six-month imprisonment.

The convict was remanded back to the prison to serve out the sentence.

According to the prosecution, the victim had gone to play on the night of October 25, 2021, when the accused gave him some meal to deliver at his home in the same locality. As the victim reached the home, the accused, who was following him, also stepped in and closed the door from inside.

State prosecutor Hina Naz contended that the accused forcibly assaulted the boy for about 15 minutes and then let him go, threatening him with dire consequences if he spoke about the incident to anyone.

She said that the accused was caught from his house and beaten up by residents of the area before being handed over to the police for legal action.

The prosecutor stated that the medical, circumstantial as well as ocular evidence corroborated the prosecution’s case and pleaded to convict the accused of the commission of the offence in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, the defence counsel claimed that his client was innocent and requested the judge to acquit him.

The judge noted that the complainant, the father of the victim, fully supported the contents of the FIR as well as memo of the arrest and inspection, adding that the victim, aged 11 years, also rightly identified the accused person and fully supported the version of the prosecution and also described his role in the commission of the offence.

An FIR was lodged at the Liaquatabad police station under the sections 337-B (unnatural offence) and 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or for a shorter terms) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).