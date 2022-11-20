The answer is ‘no’

This refers to the letter ‘Will they ever change?’ (November 18, 2022) by Hashim Abro. The letter points to the wastage of state resources, which is especially damaging given the dire state of our economy. Unfortunately, the very same elite class responsible for this wastage also has the sole authority to put a stop to it. It is a common sight to see our elites speeding by on large expensive cars with a security protocol in tow, past children without food or shelter sleeping on the streets. In my opinion, it is futile to expect any change in their attitude or approach.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad