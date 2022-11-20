Tune out the naysayers

Global warming has been discussed widely in recent times and it has been politicized worldwide. Despite the tremendous damage the rise in global temperatures has caused all across the world, many still remain stubbornly sceptical of the phenomenon. Former US president Donald Trump went as far as to call climate change a hoax.
Rather than coming up with strategies to reduce global warming, we are still wasting time debating whether or not it exists. It is time for the world to get serious about this issue. Continuing to give the naysayers a say will only hasten our demise.
Mujeeb ur Rahman
Karachi
