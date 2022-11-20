War on women

The Taliban government in Afghanistan has been ramping up its war against women’s rights. In a recent ruling, the Taliban decided to ban women in Kabul from entering public parks and going to funfairs. This is on top of the fact that Afghan women have already been barred from leaving the house with a male relative.
Women play an invaluable role in all societies and should be allowed to enjoy the same rights as men. It is the responsibility of every nation to respect the rights of women without any discrimination.
Sohail Ahmed
Islamabad
