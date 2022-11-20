Invest Bank eyes cloud banking

KARACHI: Invest Bank, a premier commercial bank in the UAE, has selected Temenos to take its digital and core banking to the cloud, in partnership with NdcTech, a statement said on Saturday.

Invest Bank will adopt an end-to-end retail and wholesale banking solution on the Temenos Banking Cloud, becoming one of the first in the UAE to adopt a full SaaS model for its digital and core banking platform.

The front-to-back capabilities of Infinity and Transact delivered as SaaS on Temenos’ open platform for composable banking will enable Invest Bank to modernize legacy platforms, bring new products and services to market faster, as well as deliver more innovative customer experiences. Planned enhancements include instant onboarding and origination with automated approvals based on AI-based rules. The bank will also use the Temenos platform to improve operational efficiency with increased automation and digitised workflows.