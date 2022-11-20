POL exports up 66.01pc

ISLAMABAD: Petroleum products, excluding top NSPHTA, exports during the first four month of fiscal year of 2022-23 increased by 66.01 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 22 to October 22, Petroleum products worth $10.05 million were exported as compared to the exports of $6.05 million during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Petroleum groups and coal increased by 11.38 percent, worth $65.05 million as compared to exports of $58.40 million during the same period of last year. Meanwhile, Petroleum crude exports also increased by 5.06 percent as the exports recorded during current fiscal year were $55 million as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which were $52.35 million.