‘H&S standards can boost exports’

KARACHI: Textile industries have a vast potential to boost exports through health and safety (H&S) standards in fields like production, compliance, human rights, and technical support, a Towel Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (TMA) official said on Saturday.

The industries could take maximum benefits from H&S standards from International Accord to help boost the exports, said TMA South circle chairman Syed Usman Ali.

He was speaking to a delegation of International Accord heading by Joris Oldenziel, its executive director.

Ali said the program ensures that workers operate in a safe working environment without fearing building safety accidents and other workplace safety issues.

Joris Oldenziel stated that International Accord has 185 renowned brands retailers worldwide having state of the art capabilities in health and safety to enhance production, improve manpower skills, reduce losses and strengthen trade and economy as well.