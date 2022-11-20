Gold up Rs100/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs100 per tola on Saturday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs158,100 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs85 to Rs135,545.
In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $10 to $1,751 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,690 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,465.97. Local jewellers said gold prices in the local market stood higher by Rs1,000 per tola as compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.
