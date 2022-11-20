Apparel issues

LAHORE: Pakistan is behind in the textile value-chain production in the apparel sector, which is a concerned. The country has to import all accessories used in apparels like zips, buttons, and even labels or monograms. Even dyes must be imported to ensure compliance.

The apparel sector faced many problems when the supply chain was interrupted, first during the Covid-19 pandemic and then following the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Many consignments could not be packed because of delays in delivery of zippers or buttons.

Apparel exports count for almost 45 percent of Pakistan’s total textile exports. The value chain for the spinning industry is almost complete but is almost absent in case of apparel.

Our competitors like Bangladesh, Vietnam and India produce most of these industries indigenously. India also produces quality dyes that besides local use are exported.

Many brand labels in Pakistan come from Bangladesh. This saves them foreign exchange as well as the hassle of maintaining stocks that blocks their finances. These accessories according to the apparel exporters are valued at 25 percent of their cost of production.

The depreciation of rupee does not favour knitwear or garment exporters much as the cost of imported accessories increases with the decline in rupee value. Moreover, they have to block a lot of resources to keep stock of these accessories.

Had the government facilitated the accessory makers in establishing these units, the apparel makers would have been insulated from higher costs due to depreciation and keeping of large stocks.

The future of textile exports from Pakistan is linked to garment and knitwear exports that have been growing at a fast pace in the past few years.

However, planners must come up with a strategy to encourage production of zips and buttons at least so that the apparel exporters can operate with more confidence.

Another issue that calls for attention of the buyers is that major apparel brands at a recent meeting in Dubai have warned all garment exporters that they would like their vendors to be fully compliant on social and labour issues.

Outsourcing to other units by even fully compliant vendors would be affected by this, as units not fully compliant could not be asked to execute orders or process yarns and fabrics.

This would impact small units that might be compliant on labour issues but do not have water treatment plants.

The state must work on war footing to construct a common water treatment facility at least near textile clusters and impose usage charges to cover the recurring cost from all industries. The brands would soon give a cut-off date after which they would be dropped as suppliers of these brands.

Environmental compliance is now a burning issue. In fact, the Bangladesh garment industry in collaboration with a German NGO is declaring its mills environmentally compliant after their audit and after ensuring that flaws identified by auditors have been rectified.

Currently, over 170 mills have been certified as following sustainable practices. This certification has also handed them more orders.

More than 500 exporting units are improving their systems to get the certification.

Our apparel exporters must join hands with the same German NGO also operating in Pakistan to certify them as compliant on sustainability issues.

Rupee volatility is also a major worry for the apparel exporters. They are not sure at what dollar rate their export proceeds would be cashed.