Trade surplus with Germany crossed $1bn mark: FPCCI

KARACHI: Pakistan’s bilateral trade surplus with Germany has crossed $1 billion mark, with indications that the trade with the world’s fourth largest economy to grow further in coming years, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) said on Saturday.

The sheer size of Germany’s huge economy makes it ones of the most important destinations for Pakistan to prioritise for trade and industrial cooperation, stated FPCCI president Irfan Iqbal Sheikh.

“There are clear indications that Pakistani exports are on a growth trajectory with the world’s fourth largest economy and the largest in Europe with a GDP of $4.5 trillion,” he said.

Sheikh was of the view that exports of $2.5 billion to Germany were still way too below the real potential. “There is huge demand of Pakistani textiles in Germany,” he emphasised.

FPCCI president said he had held a detailed meeting with the German ambassador in Pakistan H. E. Alfred Grannas, where they discussed new avenues and expansion of the current export segments to scale up the trade and economic relations.

Sheikh highlighted that Germany is one of the very few countries in the world with which Pakistan enjoys a trade surplus, and expressed his desire to hold a single-country exhibition with Germany. He said he had requested the honorable ambassador to grant visas to Pakistani businessmen on softer terms. He was hopeful that Pakistan will get GSP+ status renewed for 10 years.

Sheikh stated that the key to enhancing exports to Germany lies in maintaining quality at all costs; exploring unconventional product categories; expanding the share of services’ sectors in Pakistani exports to Germany; offering cost-competitive IT and IT-enabled services and exporting skilled & semi-skilled workforce to Germany.