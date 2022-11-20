Investments in NPCs drop to $763m by end-September

KARACHI: Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs) saw higher outflows during the last six months in response to increased political uncertainty, deteriorating economic fundamentals in the country, and rising interest rates abroad.

The outstanding position of NPC has declined from a high of $1.423 billion by the end of March to $763 million as of September 2022, Arif Habib Limited, a local brokerage house, citing data from the central bank reported on Saturday.

The NPCs witnessed a net outflow of $659 million since March, it added.

Overseas Pakistanis have actively begun withdrawing assets from the Naya Pakistan saving certificates through their Roshan Digital Accounts (RDAs). During the last six months, investments in NPC declined by 46 percent.

“With the soaring inflation globally, we are witnessing aggressive monetary tightening by the majority of the central banks. Accordingly, the returns offered on NPC are not competitive anymore and the political instability is also dampening the investors’ sentiment leading towards withdrawal from NPC,” said Tahir Abbas, the head of research at Arif Habib Limited.

Earlier, the State Bank of Pakistan reported that since the launch of RDA from September 2020 to October 2022, the country received a total of $5.3 billion in inflows from the Pakistani diaspora living abroad. During this period, the amount invested through NPCs was $3.34 billion.

The RDA scheme was launched to give expatriates access to the local financial market.

Analysts said the State Bank of Pakistan should raise the USD returns in line with changes in global rates in order to boost flows.

Foreign investors are concerned due to a substantial increase in Pakistan’s default risk on its bond obligations. Pakistan’s five-year Credit Default Swap, a type of insurance on loans by a country, surged to above 75 percent.

The CDS rate in March was 5 percent, indicating a modest chance of default.

Internal investors are also worried about the growing political unrest brought on by the protest march of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to Islamabad to demand immediate elections and the appointment of the new Army chief.

The delay in the negotiations between Pakistan’s government and the International Monetary Fund over the ninth review of the country’s bailout programme may also worry foreign investors.

For a country like Pakistan, which is experiencing a balance of payments problem, the drop in RDAs and NPCs is not a positive development. During the week ended November 11, the central bank’s foreign exchange reserves were $8 billion, barely enough to cover imports for less than six months.

The fact that the funds promised by friendly nations like China and Saudi Arabia have not yet materialised is a cause for concern.

The disastrous floods that the nation experienced over the summer resulted in losses of at least $30 billion. The government has to arrange $34 billion for debt servicing and external trade-related obligations during the current fiscal year.