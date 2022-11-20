Stocks to take cue from SBP’s monetary policy

Stocks declined during the outgoing week on delay in International Monetary Fund-Pakistan talks for the 9th review, with expectations that the market would move around central bank’s monetary policy statement scheduled next week, traders said.

“Key events to look out for include the monetary policy meeting which is scheduled to convene in the next week (November 25) and is likely to dictate the direction of the market, where we expect no change in the interest rates by the SBP,” said Arif Habib Ltd, a brokerage house.

“We expect the market to remain range-bound in the upcoming week as the participants will remain vigilant owing to the political situation in the country.”

The market commenced on a negative note this week owing to the delay in IMF-Pakistan talks and postponement of Saudi Crown Prince’s visit.

Additionally, rupee remained under pressure this week against the greenback, plummeting by Rs1.53 or 0.69 percent week-on-week settling at Rs223.17/dollar. Meanwhile, the LSMI data reported a 0.4 percent year-on-year dip in Q1FY23.

“Amidst this sentiment, removal of Pakistan from the UK’s High-Risk Third Countries cushioned the overall dip,” said Arif Habib Ltd.

During the outgoing week, the market shed 0.84 percent or 363 points to close at 42,730 points WoW. Average volumes declined 26 percent to clock at 186 million shares, while average value settled at $28 million, down 14 percent WoW.

Foreign buying stood at $2.06 million compared to a net sell of $4.65 million last week. Major buying was witnessed in oil marketing companies ($0.75 million), all other sectors ($0.47 million) and technology and communications ($0.45 million). On the local front, selling was reported by brokers proprietary ($2.90 million) followed by mutual funds ($1.96 million).

Sector-wise negative contributions came from oil and gas exploration (124 points), commercial banks (119 points), miscellaneous (58 points), cement (57 points) and food and personal care products (57 points). Scrip-wise negative contributors were Oil and Gas Development Company (61 points), Pakistan Services (53 points), Unity Foods (45 points), Pakistan State Oil (42 points) and Pakistan Petroleum (35 points).

Sectors which contributed positively included fertilisers (140 points), technology and communication (65 points), and chemical (17 points). Meanwhile, scrip-wise positive contributions came from Engro (104 points), TRG (56 points), Systems Limited (26 points), Lotte Chemicals (19 points) and Dawood Hercules (18 points).

KASB Pakistan Research said the week started on a negative note as Saudi Prince Muhammad Bin Salman postponed his visit. The KSA is expected to bring FDI of $10-12 billion to set up a refinery in Gwadar.

“The government is looking forward to releasing the new refinery policy before the visit, however, the tour is postponed, and the next date of the visit is not yet announced,” it reported.

“During these times we suggest cyclical stocks such as steel and cement. Refineries can perform too amidst approval of refinery policy soon,” it reported.

Nabeel Haroon, an analyst at Topline Securities, said this decline can be attributed to the reported delay in talks between Pakistan and IMF, where the latter is sticking to its demand of a tax-to-GDP ratio of at least 11 percent, whereas Pakistan is requesting waivers on performance criteria owing to flood losses.