Saturday November 19, 2022
World

Israel welcomed decision

By AFP
November 19, 2022

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel on Friday welcomed a decision by Azerbaijan to open an embassy in Tel Aviv, three decades after Azerbaijan and the Jewish state established diplomatic relations. “The Azerbaijani parliament made the historic decision to open an embassy of Azerbaijan in Tel Aviv, Israel,” the office of outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid said, without providing details on when the move would take place.

