Israel welcomed decision

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel on Friday welcomed a decision by Azerbaijan to open an embassy in Tel Aviv, three decades after Azerbaijan and the Jewish state established diplomatic relations. “The Azerbaijani parliament made the historic decision to open an embassy of Azerbaijan in Tel Aviv, Israel,” the office of outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid said, without providing details on when the move would take place.
JABALIA, Palestinian Territories: Thousands of Palestinians turned out on Friday for the funeral of 21 people who died...
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: Malaysian political candidates made their final pitches on Friday on the eve of national...
BEIRUT: Police in Lebanon, where a banking crisis has forced people to stash cash at home, said on Friday that three...
CHENNAI, India: The first privately developed Indian rocket lifted off into the upper reaches of the atmosphere on...
SEOUL: North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday in one of its most powerful tests ever, with...
COPENHAGEN: A 35-year-old Danish woman was sentenced on Friday to three years in prison for entering Syria and...
Comments