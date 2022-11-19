 
Saturday November 19, 2022
Supply of subsidised flour starts in Torghar

By Our Correspondent
November 19, 2022

MANSEHRA: District administration of Torghar on Friday started the sale of wheat flour at subsidised prices.

“We have started supplying the wheat flour on the subsidised price in accordance with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government policy in every nook and corner of the district,” Deputy Commissioner Torghar Anwar Zeb Khan told reporters.

