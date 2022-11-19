‘PTI govt borrowed $47.1bn in four years’

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government borrowed a sum of $47.1 billion loans in four years. Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq told the National Assembly on Friday.

In a written reply to the question of Sheikh Rohale Asghar, while sharing details of the borrowed amount, he said a sum of $3,513.07 million was borrowed as bilateral financing; $4,500 million got from bonds; $15,121.93 million from commercial banks; $15,583.86 million from multilateral sources; $1,000 million from safe deposits; $3,000 million borrowed from time deposits and $4,387 million borrowed from International Monitory Fund (IMF).