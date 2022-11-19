IJT protests screening of Joyland

KARACHI: The Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba held countrywide protests against film ‘Joyland on Friday. The Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba protested against “highly objectionable material” in Joyland which has recently been cleared by the provincial and federal censor board’s for screening in the cinemas.The protests were held across major cities including Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta.