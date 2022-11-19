Punjab govt reviews Joyland for clearance

LAHORE Fifteen people in the Punjab Government watched and reviewed the film Joyland again on Friday including Moonis Elahi and they found nothing wrong with the film, it was learnt.
The Joyland team is awaiting a notice of clearance for screening from the Punjab Government today (Saturday). “We have been told we will get that today. We are hoping for a safe release. We have been asked to blur a husband wife scene,” a team member said on condition of anonymity. In Karachi it was shown in three theatres, in Islamabad too it was released on Friday while it was stopped from being released in Punjab two hours after the censor board passed it.
