Tests to recruit female constables held

Islamabad: Tests of female candidates for recruitment of constables in Islamabad capital police were conducted in a sports complex, a police public relations officer said on Friday.
He said that, female candidates of Islamabad, FATA, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Punjab domicile holders (who selected sports complex as their test centre) participated in the tests. He said that the over-all recruitment process is being supervised by the IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan to make it transparent and merit-based.
