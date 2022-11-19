Afghan faculty members meet HEC chairman

Islamabad: Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad held an interactive session with 30 Afghan faculty members who are attending a three-week capacity-building programme at the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) under the HEC Afghan Project. The Chairman urged the Afghan faculty members to act as master trainers and further delegate their key learnings gained through the capacity building programme to their colleagues at universities and other academics to continue the learning process.