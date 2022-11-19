Sugarcane support price okayed at Rs300 per maund

LAHORE: Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi presided over the 4th provincial cabinet meeting at his office Friday. The provincial cabinet paid tribute to Dr Sania Nishter for accomplishing years of work in only two months along with attaining success in the flood relief programme.

Addressing the cabinet meeting, the chief minister lauded the efforts and paid tribute to Dr Sania Nishter, SMBR Zahid Zaman Akhter, PDMA DG Faisal Fareed and the whole team. He stated that the disbursement programme of Rs12 billion for more than 5,000 flood affectees is an example of its own. The chief minister highlighted that diseases were spreading in the Sindh province and censured that those people were doing nothing except politics. He disclosed that the Punjab government has allocated Rs1 billion for flood victims of Sindh but unfortunately a survey has yet not been conducted over there. The provincial cabinet made mandatory on the sugar mills of Punjab to launch crushing from 25th of November.

The provincial cabinet accorded an approval to fix the support price of sugarcane at Rs300 per maund. Approval was also granted to incorporate Bank of Punjab in the Ehsaas Rashan Riayat Programme. DG Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer was given Grade 21. DG Rescue 1122 and the whole team were paid rich tribute during the cabinet meeting.

The CM appreciated that the Rescue 1122 team provided indiscriminate assistance to the flood-affected people during the flood, adding all the provinces are following suit the exemplary institution Rescue 1122 of Punjab. The provincial cabinet also granted approval to the formulate regulations for the registration of electric vehicles. It was decided to run electric rickshaws in Punjab. The CM apprised that 50 percent subsidy would be provided to the electric vehicles in respect of taxes. Approval was granted to induct 3,000 vacant posts in the Punjab police. Approval was also granted during the cabinet meeting to purchase drones for the police and to disburse Rs350 billion grant for the Bar Association. Approval was granted to extend the contract of PSCA Chief Operating Officer Kamran Khan for two years. Approval was accorded about the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of PSCA with Huawei. The cabinet granted approval to appoint the President of LDA Tribunal, to declare Sargodha and Bahawalpur city areas of the development authority concerned, amendment to Punjab Drug Rules, revamping of provincial quality control board, annual report on the State of Women Punjab Commission, audit reports about the accounts of the Punjab government, audits of the accounts of the Punjab government Public Sector Enterprise.