Malaysia’s political candidates make final pitches to voters

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: Malaysian political candidates made their final pitches on Friday on the eve of national elections in an attempt to win over a divided electorate worried about the economy, rising costs of living and political turmoil that resulted in three prime ministers since the last polls in 2018.

Saturday’s election is seen as a tight race among three main blocs, with the country’s longest-ruling coalition seeking a comeback after an unthinkable defeat in 2018. Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim is hoping for a second surprise victory for his alliance as he pursues a two-decade quest to become prime minister. A third Malay-based bloc, seen as a dark horse, has played up religious rhetoric as it seeks to woo Malay votes.

Many polls have put Anwar’s bloc in the lead, but short of winning a majority. That would mean a hung Parliament that could see new alliances formed after the election. But at least two other polls have predicted a win for the United Malays National Organization-led Barisan Nasional, or National Front.

Voter apathy and the addition of some 6 million mostly young voters since the last national elections are adding to uncertainties in the tight race. Anwar, 75, was in prison on a sodomy charge that critics say was trumped up when his Pakatan Harapan, or Alliance of Hope, won in 2018, leading to the first regime change since Malaysia’s independence from Britain in 1957.

Former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad led the alliance’s campaign and became the world’s oldest leader at 92 with an agreement to hand over power to Anwar. But their government collapsed after just 22 months due to defections that brought UMNO back to power as part of a shaky new coalition.

The stakes are high for Anwar, who is contesting a new federal seat in Tambun in northern Perak state in a calculated gamble to showcase his alliance’s strength. He has crisscrossed the country at least twice in the campaign, often attracting large crowds with his message of change and his oratory skills.

He focused the last leg of his campaign on Perak, where he played badminton with young people at a sports center on Friday and reminded them to vote. Anwar then stumped for his bloc’s candidate at a Perak constituency contested by corruption-tainted UMNO President Ahmad Zahid Hamidi before praying at a local mosque.