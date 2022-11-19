Lebanon arrests three after over $1m swiped from home

BEIRUT: Police in Lebanon, where a banking crisis has forced people to stash cash at home, said on Friday that three people have been arrested after stealing over $1 million from a private residence.

The three Syrians -- a man, his wife and a relative -- were arrested on November 11, a week after allegedly making off with the trove that had been kept in the safe of a house in Mount Lebanon, said a police statement. The bulk of the cash had been recovered, but one of those detained had spent around $70,000 on a wedding, a car and furniture, it added.