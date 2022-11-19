Turkey jails 17 suspects over Istanbul attack

ISTANBUL: A Turkish court on Friday ordered the detention of 17 suspects, including a Syrian woman, for alleged links to a bombing that killed six people in central Istanbul, local media reported.

The government has accused the outlawed Kurdistan Workers´ Party (PKK), designated as a terror group by Ankara and its Western allies, for last Sunday´s attack. The victims included two girls aged nine and 15.

The PKK and its Syrian offshoot YPG have denied involvement. No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Turkish police captured the chief suspect Alham Albashir -- a Syrian woman who is said to have been working for Kurdish militants -- in an Istanbul suburb.