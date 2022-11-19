Vietnam jails activist over critical Facebook posts

HANOI: Vietnam on Friday sentenced a former high-school chemistry teacher to eight years in jail for Facebook posts that criticised the one-party state.
Bui Van Thuan had spoken out on social media about environmental pollution in Vietnam and also criticised the government´s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The communist state tolerates virtually no opposition to its rule and moves swiftly to stamp out dissent and arrest critics, especially those who find an audience on social media platforms.
Prosecutors at a court in northern Thanh Hoa province accused Thuan of “defaming the prestige and honour of local and central leaders, distorting party and state policies... causing suspicion among the people”, his lawyer Dang Dinh Manh said.
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel on Friday welcomed a decision by Azerbaijan to open an embassy in Tel Aviv, three decades...
JABALIA, Palestinian Territories: Thousands of Palestinians turned out on Friday for the funeral of 21 people who died...
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: Malaysian political candidates made their final pitches on Friday on the eve of national...
BEIRUT: Police in Lebanon, where a banking crisis has forced people to stash cash at home, said on Friday that three...
CHENNAI, India: The first privately developed Indian rocket lifted off into the upper reaches of the atmosphere on...
SEOUL: North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday in one of its most powerful tests ever, with...
Comments