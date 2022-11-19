Vietnam jails activist over critical Facebook posts

HANOI: Vietnam on Friday sentenced a former high-school chemistry teacher to eight years in jail for Facebook posts that criticised the one-party state.

Bui Van Thuan had spoken out on social media about environmental pollution in Vietnam and also criticised the government´s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The communist state tolerates virtually no opposition to its rule and moves swiftly to stamp out dissent and arrest critics, especially those who find an audience on social media platforms.

Prosecutors at a court in northern Thanh Hoa province accused Thuan of “defaming the prestige and honour of local and central leaders, distorting party and state policies... causing suspicion among the people”, his lawyer Dang Dinh Manh said.