World’s oldest pupil dies in Kenya aged 99

NAIROBI: The world´s oldest primary school student, Priscilla Sitieni, whose resolve to acquire an education in her 90s inspired a French film and won praise from Unesco, has died in Kenya aged 99, local media reported.

Her grandson, Sammy Chepsiror, told The Standard newspaper that Gogo Priscilla (Granny Priscilla), as she was fondly known, died at home on Wednesday after developing a chest complication.

“Gogo has been in good health and attending her classes until three days to her demise when she developed chest pains, which forced her out of school,” he told the newspaper on Thursday.

She was 94 when she persuaded the headmaster of the local school in her village in Kenya´s Rift Valley to admit her, according to UNESCO, which hailed her as “a role model for her community and beyond”.

In an interview with the UN agency last year, she said her aim was to motivate young mothers in Kenya to return to school after having children, instead of dropping out due to shame or fear of social stigma.