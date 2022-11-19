Sami beaten in ITF juniors semis

ISLAMABAD: Sami Zeb’s brave run fell short of the final when he was beaten in hard-fought three-set semi-final by Aarav Samrat Hada (USA) in the ITF International Juniors at the PTF/SDA Complex courts on Friday.

Local lad Sami made all-out efforts before going down against Samrat Hada. The American won 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to earn a place in the final.

He will take on Amir Asylkozhaev (RUS) who beat Imran Khatibev (UZB) 7-5, 6-1 in the second semifinal.

Indian Janvi Aswa got the better of Deren Ozel (TUR) 7-6(8), 6-4 to make it to the girls final where she will take on Polina Kaibekova (RUS). The Russian defeated Lia Belibova (MDA) 6-3, 6-3.

Zaryab Khan (PAK) / Azat Sarsembaev (KAZ) defeated Aarav Samrat Hada (USA) / Aki Zuben Rawat (NEP) 6-4, 4-6 (10-5) to win their second consecutive title.

Results:

Boys singles semi-finals: Amir Asylkozhaev (RUS) bt Imran Khatibev (UZB) 7-5, 6-1; Aarav Samrat Hada (USA) bt Sami Zeb Khan (PAK) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Girls singles semi-finals: Janvi Aswa (IND) bt Deren Ozel (TUR) 7-6 (8), 6-4; Polina Kaibekova (RUS) bt Lia Belibova (MDA) 6-3,6-3.

Boys doubles final: Zaryab Khan (PAK) / Azat Sarsembaev (KAZ) bt Aarav Samrat Hada (USA) / Aki Zuben Rawat (NEP) 6-4, 4-6 (10-5).

Girls double finals: Deren Ozel (TUR) / Polina Kaibekova (RUS) bt Lia Belibova (MDA) / Melissa Jangarasheva (KAZ) 6-2, 6-1.