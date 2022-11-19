No change to England Test series schedule

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will follow the original schedule for the three-match home Test series against England with the opening Test to be played on December 1 at the Pindi Stadium, said PCB sources.
The English team will arrive in Islamabad on November 27.
The second Test will be played according to the original schedule at the Multan Stadium from Nov 9 and the third and final Test at the National Stadium, Karachi, from December 17, said sources.
“There is no change in the original schedule of the three-match Test series against England,” a PCB official said.
