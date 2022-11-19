Saad, Arafat shine as Pak U19s level T20 series

MULTAN: Half-centuries by Arafat Minhas and captain Saad Baig and three wickets from Ali Asfand helped Pakistan Under-19s to a seven-wicket over Bangladesh Under-19s at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The two-match T20 series ended with both teams winning a match each.

Earlier, the solitary four-day match was drawn. Bangladesh won the 45-overs three-match series 2-1.

Needing 164 to win, Pakistan were in a spot of bother with three wickets down for 46 runs. But wicketkeeper-batter Saad and Arafat Minhas scored 119 runs in their unbroken partnership for the fourth wicket to help the home side achieve the target in the 19th over.

Saad top-scored for his side with an unbeaten 79 off 50 balls, smashing eight fours and three sixes. The left-hander was named player of the match. He also got the player of the series award for scoring 107 runs from two outings in the T20 series. Arafat returned undefeated on a 37-ball 50, striking four fours and two sixes.

After being asked to bat, Bangladesh scored 163 for six in 20 overs. Opening batter Jishan Alam top-scored with a 40-ball 73, hitting nine fours and two sixes.

Chowdhury Mohammad Rizwan was the other notable run getter with 29 off 28 balls, which included two fours and one six.