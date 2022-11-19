CITY PULSE

 
Saturday November 19, 2022
November 19, 2022

Pakistan Music Festival

The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is hosting ‘Pakistan Music Festival 2022’ to pay tribute to Pakistani music. The event will be held from 6pm onwards on November 19 and November 20. Contact 0300-0802391 for more information.

