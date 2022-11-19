Sharjeel orders timely completion of Red Line project

Sindh Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has directed TransKarachi to gear up the development work on the Red Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

He stated this during the 21st board of directors meeting of TransKarachi at his office on Friday. He said after the completion of the 22-kilometre-long project, it would be easier for the citizens of Malir to reach the city centre. He said all the issues of contractors should be solved so the pace of work on the project could increase. He directed the secretary of transport to convene a high-level meeting with K-Electric next week at his office regarding the transfer of utility lines on the route of the Red Line BRT.

He said that he would pay a visit to the BRT Red Line corridor to inspect the progress in the next few days. The board meeting gave approval to the minutes of its 21st meeting and approved formation of sub-committees for the completion of the project. The board of directors also reviewed the progress of infrastructure development of the Red Line project.

CEO TransKarachi Wasif Ijal gave a detailed briefing on the progress of the project and said that the construction zone from Malir Halt to Mosimayat had been handed over to the contractor for the construction of infrastructure. He said 60 per cent of the three-kilometre-long stormwater drain from Tank Chowk to Check Post No 6 of Malir Cantt had already been completed.

Excavation for the construction of the underpass at Tipu Sultan Society had been completed, and the work on the Hydrant-Race Course underpass was in progress. He further briefed that construction of stations at Check Post No 6, Race Course, and Tipu Sultan Society had also started.

The Development work had kicked off at the Malir Halt bus depot. He said that the work that the construction zone from Mosimyat to Numaish Chowrangi was being done at a fast pace, adding that the foundation of the NED University, Karachi University, and Sheikh Zayed Islamic Centre bus stations had been completed. The CEO pointed out that shifting utility installation was the major issue in the project.

KPC grant

At the Karachi Press Club (KPC), Memon handed over a cheque of Rs50 million to the KPC office-bearers as the annual grant of the provincial government for the club. KPC President Fazil Jamili and Secretary Rizwan Bhatti received the cheque in presence of Sindh Information Secretary Abdul Rasheed Solangi.

Memon mentioned on the occasion that the PPP had always believed in taking practical steps to ensure the welfare and well-being of the journalist community. He added that a recent meeting of the Sindh cabinet had approved the proposal to form a commission for the protection of journalists as envisaged in the Sindh Protection and Other Media Practitioners Act 2021. He told the KPC office-bearers that Sindh had become the first province in the country to constitute a commission for the protection and safety of the journalists.